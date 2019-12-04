|
Harold LaVelle Stewart
Jackson - Harold LaVelle Stewart died peacefully at home on November 29, 2019 at the age of 104. A celebration of his life will be held December 7 at Lakewood Memorial Park South, 430 McClure Rd. Visitation begins at 10:00, followed by the service at 12:00. To honor his preferences, friends are encouraged to wear something other than black to the service.
The youngest child of Daniel Ebenezer and Beulah Olivia Pope Stewart, he was born January 18, 1915 near Poplarville, MS. He graduated from high school in 1933 and joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, where he spent four years restoring the Vicksburg Military Park.
He then attended Pearl River Junior College, graduating in 1939. He joined the Navy in 1941 and was stationed in Seattle when Pearl Harbor was attacked. After Naval Air Cadet training, he left the Navy in 1942 and volunteered for the Army, becoming a radar mechanic with the Eight Air Force.
He enrolled in the School of Agriculture at Mississippi State University in 1945, where he earned his BS (1948) and MS (1949) degrees in horticulture. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Ruth Evelyn Cain of Prairie, MS.
In 1949, they moved to Jackson, where he served as associate county agent for horticulture for 26 years. He received the Extension Service Distinguished Service Award in 1964 and the Men's Garden Club of Jackson Distinguished Service Award in 1963. He helped organize both Keep Jackson Beautiful and Keep Mississippi Beautiful and was an active member of numerous other organizations. After serving two terms as chairman of the AARP state legislative committee, AARP honored him for meritorious service in 1987. The National Association of Retired Federal Employees honored him for distinguished service in 1996.
He loved God, his family, his friends, his community and his country and served them faithfully throughout his life. He and Ruth joined Alta Woods Baptist Church in 1960 and remained members until their deaths.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his three siblings, Frankie Stewart Magness Hart, Maurice Arthur Stewart and Jefferson Davis Stewart. He is survived by his daughter, Evelyn Louise Stewart of Jackson, MS (Ray McFerren), and his sisters-in-law, Karolyn Cain of Columbus, MS and Fannie Lee Stewart of Gulfport, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be directed to the senior adult ministry at Alta Woods Baptist Church or to the Harold L. and Ruth C. Stewart Endowed Scholarship Fund at the Mississippi University for Women Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019