Harrel Burnon Potter
Harrel Burnon Potter was born on March 1,1938, in Leflore County, to Kearney and Burnie Potter. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shirley Potter Holmes, and brothers, Mac Potter and Rickey Potter. Harrel passed away on November 5, 2019, at home, after a long illness.
Harrel was born in Swiftown, the oldest of six children. After graduation from Greenwood High School, he married Rose Blount of Sidon, Mississippi and moved to Belzoni. Over the years, he built an impressive business. Starting out with grocery stores, he eventually added catfish farming to his resume, an industry he loved. The proudest moment of his professional life was being named Catfish Farmer of the year. He was a member of the JayCees, on the board of Guaranty Bank & Trust, and served as President of Delta Pride. He often said his work was his hobby. Harrel was a true gentlemen, a devoted husband and a proud parent of two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His generosity and support of local organizations will always be remembered.
He is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Earl) Hoke of Belzoni and Sandra (Otis) Briggs of Wayside, Mississippi. He is survived by the love of his life for 62 years, Rose Lanelle Potter, two daughters, Tamra (Glenn) Helms of Belzoni and Ann Potter of Saint Petersburg, Florida. Three grandchildren, Austin (Philip) Gustin-Helms of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Chelsea (Bryan) Burge of Inverness, Mississippi and Ethan Helms of Nashville, Tennessee and to his delight, two great-grandchildren, Hannah Rose Burge and Thomas James Burge of Inverness.
Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Belzoni. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 pm with the services to follow at 2. Interment will be at Belzoni City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Humphreys Academy, P.O. Box 179, Belzoni, Mississippi 39038 or Belzoni City Cemetery, 506 Sharkey Street, Belzoni, Mississippi 39038 or a .
Mortimer Funeral Home of Belzoni has been entrusted with the services.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019