Harris Douglas Russell
Sunflower - Harris Douglas Russell, 88, of Sunflower, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Indywood in Indianola.
He was born November 20, 1930 in Yazoo County to Robert Douglas and Estelle Luvenia Saxton Russell. Harris was a successful catfish farmer in Sunflower County. He formerly served as a Director of Fishbelt Feeds, board member of Union Planters Bank in Grenada, and was voted Catfish Farmer of The Year in 2008. Harris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Indianola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jessie William Russell; two sons, Donald Harris Russell and Darrell Lamar Russell; and one great granddaughter, Mary Love Russell.
Harris leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Marietta Russell of Sunflower; two sons, Douglas Overton Russell and his wife Charlotte of Moorhead, and Dr. Jon-Brighton Childs Russell of Jackson; ten grandchildren, Ryan Russell and his wife Julie of Tupelo, Todd Russell and his wife Kappy of Indianola, Beth Hutchinson and her husband Lee of Madison, Donna Johnson and her husband Jay of Benton, Arkansas, Peige Elliott and her husband Chris of Collierville, Tennessee, Dawn McGraw and her husband Marty of Canton, Kim Johansson and her husband Ed of Bay St. Louis, Megan Rodgers and her husband Jeremy of Cullman, Alabama, Jonathan Russell and his wife Jordan of Metarie, Louisiana, Robert Russell of Waveland; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. He also leaves a sister, Shirley Stalvey and her husband Sam of Clermont, Florida; and brother, Robert Russell and his wife Ella of Grenada, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the service begins. A private family burial will follow. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 1, 2019