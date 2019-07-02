Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Rocky Hill Cemetery
Pickens, MS
1943 - 2019
Camden - Harry Cauthen, 75, went home to be with his Lord on July 1, 2019. The son of John Clinton Cauthen and Bessie Sims Cauthen he was born July 16, 1943.

He is survived by his wife, Opal Hardacre Cauthen; son, James Cauthen (Amy) of Pickens; daughters, Sue Bane (Craig) of Madison and Sherry Kernop of Pearl; 6 granddaughters, Megan and Victoria Kernop of Brandon, Hope and Grace Bane of Madison, Laramie Hargrove (Damien) and Jacy Cauthen of Pickens; great granddaughter, Kaycee Hargrove of Pickens; brothers, Charles Cauthen of Ridgeland and Ben Cauthen of Vaiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clinton Cauthen and Bessie Sims Cauthen; brothers, James, Frank, Leroy, John, and Edgar Cauthen; and sister, Betty Cauthen McDaniel.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6 at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Pickens at 10:00 am.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital or Rocky Hill Cemetery Fund, Pickens, MS.

The family would like to thank everyone at Madison County Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for the great care that Harry received.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 2, 2019
