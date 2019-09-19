|
Harry Dean Teel
Brandon - Harry Dean Teel, beloved husband, father and World War II veteran, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. He was 94. Born on Aug. 26, 1925 to Manson Lee and Arlene Teel in Chickasha, OK, he graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City in 1943.
Upon graduation he joined the Army and was chosen for the academically gifted Army Specialized Training Program. He served as Assistant Squad Leader in the 1275th Battalion of Combat Engineers and traveled through England, France and Germany. He was trained in Bailey Bridge School and mine school and traveled behind General Patton's army, rebuilding bridges and roads and sweeping for mines to clear pathways to enable recovery of the fallen. He departed France for the Philippine Islands, sailing past the Rock of Gibraltar, through the Panama Canal and into Pearl Harbor. En route to the Philippines, the war ended, and he spent the next 10 months making bridge repairs and exploding hidden bombs.
Upon his return to the States, he received his degree from Oklahoma City University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity. In 1952 he began a 38-year career with Travelers Insurance Co. in Tulsa, OK. While in Tulsa, he met Beverly Baker, the love of his life, who became his wife of 64 years and preceded him in death in May of 2017. Together they have one daughter, Barbara Ellen Teel, also of the Brandon reservoir area. His career with Travelers led the family to Oklahoma City and Jackson, MS, where he was the Claims Manager for the State of MS until his retirement in 1990. Upon his retirement, Harry and Beverly traveled extensively and particularly enjoyed nature and the national parks of the U.S. He was an accomplished golfer and fixture at Colonial Country Club. He loved fishing, fast pitch softball and travel. He considered Sanibel Island a second home and was the Seashell King. He appreciated the beauty of nature every day, and he loved a parade!
Harry was a loyal and dedicated husband and the best friend of his only child, placing his wife and daughter before himself at all times. He is the true definition of The Greatest Generation.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood, MS. A private memorial will be held at a later date in Sanibel Island, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019