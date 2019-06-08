Rev. Harry Gipson



Braxton - Rev. Harry Noble Gipson, 70, formerly of Brandon and Braxton, MS, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was born June 22, 1948 the son of the late Rev. J. N. and Minnie Lee Gipson.



Bro. Gipson was a successful homebuilder by trade, and a bi-vocational minister who pastored several churches in central Mississippi including Gum Springs Baptist Church, Braxton, MS, Providence Baptist Church, Pearl, MS, New Liberty Baptist Church, Morton, MS, The Living Way Baptist Church, Brandon, MS, and Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pearl, MS. During his ministry, Bro. Gipson led countless people to saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Over the years he also served as a missionary during several evangelistic missions around the world. Bro. Gipson had a vision to build the Hilltop Memorial Children's Ranch near Braxton, MS and had a heart to see the Children's Ranch operate to reach children of all backgrounds.



Even though in recent years he experienced traumatic brain injury as a result of several major accidents including a mule wagon wreck, a serious fall off of a forklift, and a life-threatening motorcycle wreck, Bro. Gipson continued to stay active in ministry in various ways. He loved all people and personally helped countless individuals in need.



He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Glenda Cliburn Gipson; their three boys, Dr. J. Scott Gipson (Heather) of San Angelo, TX, Commissioner Andy Gipson (Leslie) of Braxton, MS and Detective Matt Gipson of Braxton, MS; and his eight grandchildren, Isaac, Daniel, Nate and Abi Rose of San Angelo, TX and Joseph, Benjamin, Abigail and Sarah of Braxton, MS. He is also survived by three siblings, his brother, Larry Gipson (the late Sharon Gipson); sisters, Wanda (Charlie) McLemore and Cindy Gipson; and his niece and nephews, Cindy Lynne, John Larry and Bennett. He will be remembered most of all for his faith in Jesus Christ, love of the Bible, the Word of God, and his love for his family.



Funeral services will be handled by Chancellor Funeral Home, Florence, MS. Services are scheduled for 3:30 pm. Sunday at Chancellor Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Anderson, Commissioner Andy Gipson, and Dr. Carl Floyd officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. There will be a private graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Margaret Lackey State Missions Offering, Mississippi Baptist Convention Board, P. O. Box 530, Jackson, MS 39205 and to the Neuro Institute, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Translational Research Center, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.



