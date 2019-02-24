Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Governor John Sevier Highway
Harry McMain


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry McMain

Knoxville, TN - Harry Howard McMain, Jr, age 82, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Jackson, MS, passed away Thursday, January 31st, 2019. Harry was born February 7, 1936 in Union, MS to Harry Howard and Donna (Jenkins) McMain. He was a Marine Corps Veteran and served in the Korean War. Afterwards, he graduated from Mississippi College of Law.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Donna; sister, Anne Massey; children, David McMain, Leslie Shay and Brian McMain.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Teran (Robby) Moon of Knoxville, TN and his son, Shane McMain of Jackson, MS; six grandchildren, Lily and Jordan Moon, Shay Munroe, Brandon Munroe, Tyler McMain and Ashton McMain.

Graveside Service will be held at 2pm, Friday, March 1, at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Small Animal Physical Rehabilitation program, University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM), C/O Kiplynn Todd at 2407 River Drive, A301-B1, Knoxville, TN 37996.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 24, 2019
