Dr. Harvey Shelton Lewis
St. Petersburg - Left peacefully to meet his God, at 81 years of age. He was born August 6,1938 to Willie Fred and Mozelle Lewis in Jackson, MS. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Lewis graduated from Byram High School, earned a B.S. degree from Mississippi State University, and received his Master's and Ph.D. in business administration in 1966 from the University of Arkansas. He returned to Mississippi State in l965 as head of the Department of Finance and taught at the undergraduate level as assistant professor of finance while raising his family. In 1973 he was named head of the Chair of Banking at the University of Mississippi and in the role of teacher/administrator was named Outstanding Teacher for the University. In 1977 he was named vice chancellor and in 1981 executive vice chancellor. In 1984 Dr. Lewis returned to Mississippi State University to guide the Development Foundation. Lewis stayed until 1986 and held such administrative posts as interim president, president of the Educational Building Corporation and vice president for Administration and Development before leaving for Orlando, Florida for the position of associate dean in business and administration at the University of Central Florida. He returned to Mississippi State for the final time in 1992 as dean of the College of Business and retired in 1995. Lewis had a unique outlook on administrative positions - "most of them are dedicated to specific tasks that need to be done." Once he completed a task, he moved on.
Throughout his life, Dr. Lewis supported many civic and charitable causes with his time and money. He was thoughtful, optimistic and had a great love for helping others. He cherished his relationships with colleagues, friends and students and made an effort to keep in touch and support them. In acknowledgement for his service to Mississippi State University the atrium in the College of Business was named in his honor.
Dr. Lewis was married to his childhood sweetheart, Di Ann (Bartee) for 58 years. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Fred. Surviving are his son, Jon Brian Lewis and his wife, Brenda; daughter Lauri Lewis Hayes and her husband, Russ, and daughter Heather Lewis. His five grandchildren are Devin Lewis, Joe Hayes, McKayla Hayes, Kathryn Lewis and Jack Lewis.
Dr. Lewis donated his body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Florida for the use of the body for medical research. Family will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harvey and Di Ann Lewis Scholarship, Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, 107 16th Ave., St Pete Beach, FL 33706 or The Mississippi United Methodist Foundation, P. O. Box 1986, Jackson, MS 39215-1986. Alternatively, the simple spontaneous act of picking up the dinner check for a military or first responder family to honor their service or giving to the homeless would make Dr. Lewis proud.
His favorite prayer: Prayer of St. Francis Assisi. Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; Where there is hatred, let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon; Where there is doubt, faith; Where there is despair, hope; Where there is darkness, light; Where there is sadness, joy.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019