Harvey Vernon Jackson, Sr.
Jackson - First Sergeant (retired) Harvey Vernon Jackson, Sr. departed this life on July 24, 2020 in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1 at Lakewood Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Harvey was born on August 23, 1928 in Collins, Arkansas and was the third oldest of five children born to Mr. Ed and Mary Dilworth-Jackson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy Jackson, youngest son William Jackson, both his parents Ed and Mary Jackson, his sister, Marnell Jackson Davis, his brother Eddie Lee Jackson, and several younger siblings.
While growing up on a farm in Crossett, Harvey enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and being a boy scout. He was educated in Crossett, Arkansas during his primary school years then moved to Bastrop, Louisiana to attend high school. Not only was he knowledgeable in academics, but he was an excellent athlete. He played baseball and enjoyed boxing.
Harvey graduated from Bastrop High School in June 1948. On July 11, 1948 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Alexander, Louisiana for basic training. He met the love of his life Nancy Jane Mitchell in Huttig, Arkansas. After a brief courtship of letters and phone calls they married in 1956. To this union four children were born.
Harvey was a career soldier with thirty years of distinguished service to the U.S. Army. While enlisted he served in many places overseas with and without his family. He was stationed in Guam, Okinawa, Japan, twice in Stuttgart, Germany, and completed two tours of duty in both Korea and Vietnam during times of war. While state side, he lived on army posts all over the U.S. Harvey retired from military service in 1978 and moved his family home to Jackson, Mississippi.
Harvey, Sr. was an extraordinary man. He went on to work as an R.O.T.C. Instructor in the Jackson Public School System for fifteen years. He helped guide and shape countless high school students as he worked at Lanier and Jim Hill High School. When Harvey was not working, he spent his down time coaching little league baseball and mentoring young soldiers. His vacation time was devoted to visiting his family in Crossett, Arkansas and visiting his extended family in Huttig, Arkansas.
Harvey, Sr. will forever be loved by those he left behind. He is survived by his sons Harvey and Gregory Jackson of Jackson, Mississippi and his daughter Annette Jackson Roberson of Lithonia, Georgia, his brother Parnell Jackson of Crossett, Arkansas, his seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a host of extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be missed by the many friends that he touched that we now consider family. We will all miss the joy, love, wisdom, kindness, and comfort he brought into our lives.
