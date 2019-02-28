Services
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson United Methodist Church
6205 Hanging Moss Rd.
Jackson, MS
Jackson - Hazard "HC" Campbell, 87, husband, father, and grandfather passed away on February 15, 2019. We are grateful for his life and his legacy!

As an Air Force Veteran and a life-long educator, he blazed a trail that engrained the value of hard work and education. We honor him as we keep his legacy of scholarship, hard work and determination alive.

Visitation is Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 1 - 7 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, 1525 Beasley Rd., Jackson, MS. Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson United Methodist Church, 6205 Hanging Moss Rd., Jackson, MS 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019
