Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
New Palestine Cemetery
Picayune, MS
Hazel Embry Cooley Obituary
Hazel Embry Cooley

Madison, MS - Graveside Funeral Services for Hazel Embry Cooley, age 76, of Madison, MS, who passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 were held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS.

Arrangements are under the McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Gerry Hurley officiated the service.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, she was a retired Customer Service Representative at Trustmark National Bank and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Gluckstadt, MS. Hazel enjoyed being around her children and her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton George Embry and Dorothy Ricouard Embry Hingle; her sons, Jerry Cooley and Michael "Steve" Cooley; and her brother, Russell George Embry.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Carl Cooley, Jr.; her children, Bobby (Lisa) Cooley, Theresa Cooley Land, Cindy Cooley, Melissa Cooley Adkins, and Sharon (Dee) Hillhouse; 23 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; her sisters, Sally Viada and Betty LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to the , 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
