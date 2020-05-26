Hazel Jean Harmon Smith



Terry - Hazel Jean Harmon Smith, 91, passed away on May 25, 2020.



Hazel was born in Jackson, MS on January 28, 1929 to Ulysses and Hazel Harmon. She worked as a nurse starting in 1955 at the University Medical Center until 1970 when she went to work for Hinds General, then in 1979 she worked for the Cripple Children's Center until retirement.



Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Albert M. Smith Sr.



She is survived by their children Albert M. Smith Jr. of Byram, Sidney M. Smith of Pelahatchie, Montie E. Smith of Byram, Robbie Gayle Smith Watkins of Byram and Mark Eric Smith of Florence, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchild.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park at 2:00pm. Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









