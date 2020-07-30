Hazel Louise GammillMadison - Hazel Louise(Johnson) Gammill, 85, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim Frank Gammill of Madison, daughter, Janet Lynn(Gammill) Bates(Donald) of Madison and son, Jimmy Ronald Gammill(Regina) of Indianola and her two grandchildren, William James Bates(Marley) and Callie Claire Gammill. Also survived by her brother Van Lamar Johnson(Becky), sister Mary Helen Doss and sister-in-law Ann Holder Johnson.Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Pearl Johnson of Eupora. Siblings predeceased include sister, Mavis Pearl Johnson and brothers, Thomas Walter Johnson and Jim Haywood Johnson.Hazel and Jim were high school sweethearts and married after they each finished college. Hazel received a Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi University for Women and a Master's Degree from University of Southern Mississippi in Home Economics. Hazel began her career with the MSU Extension Service then taught full time for 32 years at Florence, Northwest Rankin, and Pisgah High Schools.Hazel served the Lord faithfully and loved to lift Him up in song. She loved her children and grandchildren wholeheartedly, giving her time and energy to support and follow them in all of their endeavors. Hazel believed in hard work and found satisfaction in a job well done. She was blessed with lifelong friends from school, church and other organizations. Everyone who knew Hazel could recognize her joyous laughter even in a crowded room.The family thanks the staff of Tuscany and Sienna at St. Catherine's Village for the exceptional care they provided.Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Madison, MS.