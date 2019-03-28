Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Ervin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Rodger Ervin


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heather Rodger Ervin Obituary
Heather Rodger Ervin

Clinton - Heather Rodger Ervin, 79, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Ms. Ervin was born to the late Alexander Lyle and Mollie Skinner Rodger in Newton, MS. She was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and was a devout studier of the Bible.

She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Ervin Burgoyne (Michael) and Susan Ervin Ming (Michael) and their father, Kenneth Ervin, Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel Ervin Clayton and Heather Ann Clayton Barko; six great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Pookie Boo.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Dominic Critical Care Unit, nurses, CNA's Dr. Sheppard and Hospice Ministries for the care that mother received. The family would like to thank Providence Presbyterian Church for their thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.