Heather Rodger Ervin
Clinton - Heather Rodger Ervin, 79, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Ms. Ervin was born to the late Alexander Lyle and Mollie Skinner Rodger in Newton, MS. She was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and was a devout studier of the Bible.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Ervin Burgoyne (Michael) and Susan Ervin Ming (Michael) and their father, Kenneth Ervin, Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel Ervin Clayton and Heather Ann Clayton Barko; six great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Pookie Boo.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Dominic Critical Care Unit, nurses, CNA's Dr. Sheppard and Hospice Ministries for the care that mother received. The family would like to thank Providence Presbyterian Church for their thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019