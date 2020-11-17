Helen Ackle Lyons



Helen Lyons loved to dance. From the jitterbug to traditional Lebanese dancing, all brought out her vivacious personality. She enjoyed the music of Spain and Flamingo dancers on stage. Her wardrobe was most fashionable. At an early age her coordinated outfits led the 1943 Central High Cotton Bowl staff to caption her picture: "Did you ever see a walking fashion plate?" That's Helen, whose taste in dress any girl might envy, as well as her affable manner, the indication of her good nature."



Helen was born in Jackson to Isaac Ackle and Margaret Simon Ackle June 4, 1925. Isaac, a businessman and native Lebanese served in the Spanish American War and WWI. When Isaac chose a middle name required for enlistment he proudly took Ellis, the U.S. port of entry to his new homeland. Her mother raised first-born Helen and 3 siblings to hear the Lebanese dialect in the home which Helen retained conversationally most of her life. At graduation Helen attended Jackson Commercial College and met Army Lt. John Lyons of Howard, PA. While Lyons was at Columbia University in 1944, she rode the train to New York City and married in the Little Church Around the Corner, a well-known Episcopal venue for celebrities of the day.



Helen worked at Dunn & Bradstreet Richmond, VA and the Mississippi Adjutant General's office Jackson. In Biloxi she was head cashier and loan officer at Keesler, the largest credit union in the U.S. at the time. Helen, an avid gardener, meticulous homemaker and seamstress, was president of the Biloxi Civic Women's Club.



Raising 2 children on the Gulf Coast where John served as U.S Customs Deputy Port Director Gulfport and finally Port Director Panama City Florida, Helen fit her customer service skills into sales at Gayfer's Panama City. Later at the Jackson store, she was often an unofficial personal shopper, assisting ladies with purchases including Van Cliburn's mother when she was a local resident. Helen served as volunteer in the St. Dominic's Auxiliary and with Mission Mississippi.



Helen was a lifelong member of the Cedars of Lebanon Club organized in 1934 by her father together with other local Lebanese. Her love of history and geography led to an intense knowledge and profound love for her Middle East heritage. A constant traveler and observer of minute details she was an excellent navigator. She gave the simple reply to how she knew where a place was, "I read the signs!" A sacrificial mother, efficient money manager and good wife, Helen was often complimented for delicious meals prepared at home with zero measuring.



Because of home visits by Father Capers of St. Andrews Jackson, Helen was a communicant of the Cathedral and later on St. Columbs Jackson, Church of the Redeemer Biloxi, St. Andrews Panama City. Her final memberships were First Presbyterian Jackson and Lakeland Presbyterian. To people she would meet Helen often said good-bye with "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you." When asked once by her friend Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme what her secret for living so long was, she said, "There is no secret. It's what He'll give you if you live with Him!" With an inexhaustible faith in the Lord she knew that God has not intended for anyone to be condemned, but instead have internal life through his Son Jesus. We can be forgiven and live eternally! The morning of November 16, 2020, Helen vanished from her earthly frame and is in the presence of the Father himself, her husband, her parents, brother Edward Ackle, sister Pauline Bearden and all who have proceeded her into eternity. Maybe she's even dancing! Helen is survived by her daughter Cindy Lyons, son John Lyons Jr., sister Lillian Ackle Psanos (Franklin TN), sister-in-law Grace Meadows Ackle (Vicksburg) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Officiating is Chaplain John Vess. Pallbearers are Alfred Katool Jr., Arthur Jones Jr., Rusty Haydel, Buddy Quinn and Max Suddath. Honorary pallbearers are Ralph Wakeam, Gabe Green, Thyajuna Brown, Nicole McCollum and Margie Johnson.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store