|
|
Helen B. Smith
Pelahatchie -
Helen Briscoe Smith was born March 9, 1925, in Grayson, Georgia, and went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2019.
Helen married Wilbur Smith on August 18, 1942. After World War II, the Smiths moved to the Smith family home place in Noxapater, MS, and then to Pelahatchie in 1953. Helen was a dedicated member of Pelahatchie Baptist Church for sixty-six years where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher in the junior department and then in her later years taught a women's class.
She was preceded in death by husband James Wilbur Smith, Sr., and son Sidney W. Smith. She is survived by son James W. Smith, Jr., and wife Kathy; daughter Sherrill Smith and husband Ben; daughter-in-law Karen Smith; 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be 9:00-10:45 with the funeral following at 11:00. Internment will be 2:00 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Noxapater, MS.
Memorials may be made to Pelahatchie Baptist Church, 300 Church St., Pelahatchie, MS 39145.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 22, 2019