Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen B. Smith


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen B. Smith Obituary
Helen B. Smith

Pelahatchie -

Helen Briscoe Smith was born March 9, 1925, in Grayson, Georgia, and went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2019.

Helen married Wilbur Smith on August 18, 1942. After World War II, the Smiths moved to the Smith family home place in Noxapater, MS, and then to Pelahatchie in 1953. Helen was a dedicated member of Pelahatchie Baptist Church for sixty-six years where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher in the junior department and then in her later years taught a women's class.

She was preceded in death by husband James Wilbur Smith, Sr., and son Sidney W. Smith. She is survived by son James W. Smith, Jr., and wife Kathy; daughter Sherrill Smith and husband Ben; daughter-in-law Karen Smith; 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be 9:00-10:45 with the funeral following at 11:00. Internment will be 2:00 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Noxapater, MS.

Memorials may be made to Pelahatchie Baptist Church, 300 Church St., Pelahatchie, MS 39145.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now