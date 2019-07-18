|
|
Helen Barker Nielsen
Jackson - Helen Barker Nielsen, 95, of Jackson, MS, peacefully passed away July 16, 2019.
Helen was born in Asheville, N.C. and grew up in Camilla, GA. She graduated from Camilla High and attended Bob Jones College in Cleveland, TN.
During World War II, she worked at Eglin Field where she met her husband, Paul N. Nielsen, Jr. They were married January 8, 1947. They lived in St. Paul, MN for 12 years until moving to Jackson, MS in 1960. Upon moving to Jackson, Mr. Nielsen purchased Wilbert Vault Co. and Helen worked for Oliver Van Horn Co. as well as Dr. John Long and Dr. Andrew Sweat.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Jackson, Golden Circle Class, Continental Club, and Heritage Luncheon Club. She had a true love of cats, especially her cat Mikie of 15 years.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; and sister, Annie Laura Laymon. She is survived by brother-in-law, Hal Laymon of Olive Branch, MS; niece, Laura Mullins of Jackson, MS; and nephews, Quentin Laymon of Olive Branch, MS, Dean Mallberg (Marilyn) of Marana, AZ, and Mike Mallberg (Jan) of Adel, IA.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Orchard and Manhatten Nursing Home for their loving care of Helen.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 18, 2019