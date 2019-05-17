Helen Biggs Waren



Brandon - Helen Biggs Waren, 94, passed away on May 16, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Vicksburg to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Biggs.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her two brothers, daughter, Eleanor Linville (Jim), son, Mike Waren (Kathy), and son-in-law, Bob Newell (Katherine).



She is survived by her devoted husband of seventy-three years, Malcolm, her daughter, Katherine Newell, and grandchildren; Franklin Linville (April), Jeff Linville, Andrew Linville, Corbitt Newell, Baker Newell (Ashleigh), Barrett Newell (Sandy), Kathryn Turner (Nick), Robert Waren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Helen helped her husband build a successful family business, Waren Building Company. They also enjoyed traveling extensively. Helen was a loving, nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She delighted in each one of the children. She will be greatly missed by many.



The family would like to thank Ms. Faye Spires, the Waren's dedicated companion of 38 years. Also Ms. Ora Buchanan and Ms. Anita Greene, who were excellent caregivers, and the caring people at Kindred Home Health and Hospice.



A memorial service will be held, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Sebrell Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. burial will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crossgates United Methodist Church. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary