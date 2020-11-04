1/
Helen H. Ainsworth
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Helen H. Ainsworth

Florence - On Friday, October 30, 2020, Helen Ainsworth a loving wife, mother and grandmother to 3 boys passed away surrounded by loved ones. Helen was born in Tremont, Mississippi on January 30, 1938, to Robert (Bob) and Winona Harbor. She received her Associates degree from Itawamba Community College and finished her career as Business Manager for The Women's Clinic in Jackson. On December 24, 1965, she married Stoney Ainsworth. They raised one son, Robert Ainsworth. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church of Florence. She was active in both the choir and the Seniors group at the church. Helen loved Mississippi State basketball and was a former season ticket holder. She loved her grandsons and enjoyed time with them as often as she could be with them. Helen and Stoney also enjoyed the roll of "adoptive" grandparents to Leeann (Pittman) Weaver and Brock Pittman. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Stoney Gerson Ainsworth, and her parents Robert (Bob) and Winona Harbor, as well as her brother Robert Harbor and sister Mary Jo Reed. She is survived by her son, Robert Ainsworth (Elizabeth) of Marietta, Georgia and her three grandsons John, Will and Reed. She is also survived by her twin sister, Hazel Townsend (Devon) of Brandon, Mississippi and her brothers Frank Harbor of Columbia, South Carolina and John David Harbor (Jan) of Nashville, Tennessee. She was also blessed with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins from all over the country. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 o'clock at First Baptist Church in Florence, Mississippi. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 9:30 AM, at the church. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Florence City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Cumberland Academy of Georgia (www.cumberlandacademy.org).

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
