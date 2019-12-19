|
Helen Jean Crotwell has entered His Gates with Thanksgiving and His Courts with praise, accompanied by Angels on High! She departed her earthly life from Miss. Care Center in Morton, MS on December 18, 2019.
Helen Jean, 89, was a lifelong resident of Morton, MS. She was in banking for 48 years in Scott County, and after her retirement, she went to work for Ott & Lee Funeral Home and absolutely loved it! She was known by her big smile, her unconditional love for everyone and the greatest measure of sympathy for those who suffered loss.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life of 59 years, Billy Ray Crotwell; parents, Fred Bates and Elizabeth Brasfield Bates; a grandson, Michael Stephen Jenkins; and her siblings- Fred Bates Jr., Billy Ray Bates, Camilla Johnson, Polly Porter and Wilbur Bates.
She is survived by two daughters, Billie Jean McLemore (Anthony), Freda Jenkins (Bobby); three sons, Glen Crotwell (Donna), Mark Crotwell (Rhonda) and Tim Crotwell (Mary Lynn); 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers are Jason Crotwell, Samuel Crotwell, Levi Crotwell, Eddie Bates, Tommy Aitken and Cody Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Pell, Norman Jenkins, Rickey Bates and Roy Garcia.
Visitation will be held at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am-1:00pm. The Memorial Service will be at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton at 2:00pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 with graveside at Morton Memorial Gardens. Family will officiate the service.
This is a celebration of the life of a godly woman who loved much, never met anyone she did not love, and was loved by many! She had a "love" ministry at the nursing home for everyone around her.
"She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future."
Proverbs 31:25
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Church of the King, Helen Jean Crotwell Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 337, Morton, MS 39117.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019