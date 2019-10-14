|
Helen Louise Odom
Madison - Helen Louise Odom, 107, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with funeral services to follow in the chapel.
Mrs. Odom was born on January 21, 1912 in Dry Creek, MS. She was part of the fifth generation of Grandpa Cadder Price who was responsible for founding numerous churches in the Rankin County area. She and her husband, Charlie were caretakers of Camp Garaywa in Clinton from 1945-1952. Mrs. Odom was a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church where she was a member of Lukey Grant's Sunday School Class.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie R. Odom, Sr.; children, John David Odom and Sidney Odom; parents, Uraiah Blakeshire Hines and Ida Mae Myers Hines; and 12 siblings.
Mrs. Odom is survived by her children, Charlie Odom, Jr. (Jo Ellen) and Helon Thomas (L.C.); daughters-in-law, Nancy Odom and Priscilla de Gafferelly; 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church at 1531 Highland Colony Pkwy, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019