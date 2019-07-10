Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hinds Independent Methodist Church
Helen Milton Obituary
Helen Milton

Raymond - Helen Milton, 82, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond and again on Thursday from 12pm to 1pm at Hinds Independent Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Milton was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Milton, by her parents Harley and Bessie Cowart and a great grandson Eric Kolton Houpt.

Helen loved traveling with her husband attending many field trials across the United States spanning over 30 years. Helen enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and gardening. In her early years she was an accomplished artist. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Helen is survived by her five children Mike Milton, Mark Milton (Angie), Eva Milton Horne (Greg), Susan Milton Dowdy and Lane Milton; nineteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren and her beloved friend and caregiver Mary Dixon.

Memorials can be made to Reeves Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 1226 Raymond, MS 39154.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 10, 2019
