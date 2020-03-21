|
|
Helen Watson Smith Starnes
New Orleans, LA - Helen Watson Smith Starnes was born January 29, 1916 in Lincoln County Mississippi and passed away at home in New Orleans on Wednesday, March 19, 2020 at 104 yrs. old.
She moved to Jackson after graduating as valedictorian of Heucks Retreat High School and attended Clarks Business College while working nights at Southern Bell Telephone. After graduating business school she worked at the Robert E. Lee Hotel where she met and married Oscar Daniel Starnes. She enjoyed her work and held executive positions at the Emporium of Jackson and Owens Ltd. retiring at 75 yrs. old In 1991.
She was a long-time member of Epworth Methodist Church. She was an active member of the Pilot Club, The Business and Professional Womens Club and the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling and was happy to share her adventures!
In 2002 she moved to New Orleans with her children and enjoyed walking in the French Quarter, dancing on Frenchmen St. and being part of the community. She was proud to hold the title of the Queen of the 2000 Block of Burgundy St.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Bessie Bass Smith, five brothers and three sisters and the love of her life, her husband, Oscar Daniel Starnes.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Paul Starnes and Susan Starnes Sims. With the kindest heart and brightest smile she was a hero to many nieces, nephews and friends and was honored to be Mama Helen to her 3 great God grandchildren.
A committal service will be on Monday, March 23 at Lakewood Memorial Park at 11am. Because of current circumstances there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Little Bahala Baptist Church Cemetery, P O Box 55, Wesson, MS 39191-0055.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020