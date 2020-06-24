Helen Williams McGee
Jackson - Mrs. Helen Williams McGee, a resident of Jackson, MS since her birth on May 9, 1917, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Jackson, MS. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103. Helen was a graduate of Holy Ghost Catholic School (1934) and a lifelong parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church; to-date, Holy Ghost's longest registered member.
She is survived by her three sons and their spouses—Julius D. Pleasaince, Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK; George H. Williams of Ridgeland, MS; and David L. Williams of Austin, TX; a niece, Ann Calhoun of Byram, MS; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one great niece, one great nephew, many dear cousins and extended family in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia and Leicester, England, UK; countless friends and acquaintances throughout the country as well as the Jackson, Mississippi community.
Mrs. Helen Williams McGee's long and beautiful life shall not be mourned. Her legacy shall be cherished and celebrated by all who knew and loved her. We will all miss her knowing that she is resting in peace.
The public is invited to attend Mrs. Helen McGee's viewing on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Peoples Chapel from 11 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Due to the family's concern for everyone's health and safety, a private service will be held at Peoples Chapel on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family encourages your attendance at the service via a Facebook Live event held during the same date and time; Friday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m.
For more information, please contact Peoples Funeral Home at:
Phone: 601.969.3040
Website: https://peoplesfuneralhome.biz
Email: peoplesfuneralhome1@yahoo.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.