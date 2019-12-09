|
|
Helen Wilson
Byram, MS - Helen Beverly Wilson, 82, slipped into paradise on Saturday, December 07, 2019 holding the hand of her husband of 62 years, Jimmy. Visitation will be at Country Woods Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pine Crest Cemetery in Mobile, AL on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Mobile, AL to the late Adolphus D. Grandquest and Eunice Marie Houston Grandquest on August 15, 1937. She lived in Byram for the past 23 years, having come from Natchez. She was a member of Country Woods Baptist Church. Her career was in real estate. Helen's family was the joy of her life. She was the perfect hostess—she truly had the gift of hospitality. Her kitchen was always open to all to enjoy her gourmet meals and exceptional homemade baked goods. She was a Steel Magnolia and met each challenge with graciousness and courage. Loving the Lord and loving others would summarize her life.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Carl Grandquest; and nephew, Stephen Grandquest. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Wilson of Jackson; sons, Renny L. Wilson of New Orleans, LA and Dr. Sidney M. Wilson of Clarksdale, MS; niece, Elaine G. Odom of Mobile, AL; and grandchildren, Camden L. Wilson and Laruen Nicole Wilson of Clinton, MS.
Special thanks to Baptist Hospital, Hospice Ministries, Dora Tucker, Charlie Epps, Ann Lieb Life Group, and all the family and friends who have helped.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019