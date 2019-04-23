Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Dunlap


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene Dunlap Obituary
Helene Dunlap

Maben - Helene Dunlap, 89 died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Breeland Funeral Home from 10 am until the 11 am graveside serviced at Canton Cemetery.

Mrs. Dunlap was retired from The Corp Of Engineers at Enid Lake where she also did volunteer work.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Dewitt Ray and John Dunlap; sister, Faye Burchfield; sons, Henry D. Ray and Roger Dewitt Ray; and granddaughter, Brandy L. Ray.

Survivors include: daughter, Brenda Murphree (Eddie) of Maben ; brother, James Otis Proctor of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Christopher J. Ray of Houston, TX, Kacey D. Rhodes of Brandon, Tabatha M. Russell of Pearl, Alison M. Lanthrip of Mathiston, and Sarah M. Dempsey of Starkville; and 10 great grandchildren.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now