|
|
Helene Dunlap
Maben - Helene Dunlap, 89 died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Breeland Funeral Home from 10 am until the 11 am graveside serviced at Canton Cemetery.
Mrs. Dunlap was retired from The Corp Of Engineers at Enid Lake where she also did volunteer work.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Dewitt Ray and John Dunlap; sister, Faye Burchfield; sons, Henry D. Ray and Roger Dewitt Ray; and granddaughter, Brandy L. Ray.
Survivors include: daughter, Brenda Murphree (Eddie) of Maben ; brother, James Otis Proctor of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Christopher J. Ray of Houston, TX, Kacey D. Rhodes of Brandon, Tabatha M. Russell of Pearl, Alison M. Lanthrip of Mathiston, and Sarah M. Dempsey of Starkville; and 10 great grandchildren.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019