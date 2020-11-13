With sincere sympathy to all of the Blount Family. Henry will certainly be missed by all of us whose life he touched! I was the Administrative Assistant at

First United Methodist Church, under his leadership for several years! As most know, he was quite an artist. I purchased one of his pictures he had drawn and painted in pastels, of his sister’s front door, who lived in

Mississippi at that particular time, and it still hangs in my home today! I will continue to pray for all of you who loved him so much. May God comfort each of you as you grieve. In Christ’s Love,

Betty Alderman, Jackson, LA.



Betty Alderman

Friend