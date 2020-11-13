Rev. Dr. Henry C. Blount, Jr.
"I have realized for a long time that life is a gift, and I have tried to unwrap it carefully and prayerfully, enjoying it to the fullest."
Henry Clayton Blount Jr., pastor, counselor, artist, author and encourager died on October 27, 2020 in Alexandria, La. at the age of 94.
Henry was born to Sally and Henry Blount on Dec. 29, 1925 in Philadelphia, Miss. In 1944, he graduated from Philadelphia High School and served in the Navy in the North Atlantic. After WWII, Henry prepared for his call to pastoral ministry by attending Millsaps College, followed by seminary at Emory University. He later obtained his doctorate in ministry from Iliff School of Theology.
For more than 60 years, Henry served as an ordained elder and pastor in the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Sharing the light of Christ was not a sermon talking point to Henry; it was his life.
In 1948, Henry married the late Marilyn Speede of Hattiesburg. Those left to cherish and honor his memory are his wife, JoAnn; his children, Becky Blount Watkins (Wayne) of Alexandria; Ramona Blount Cotton (Danny) of Baton Rouge; Cindy Blount Price of Lake Charles; Steve Blount of Lake Charles; and Chris Blount (Lori) of Madison, Miss; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Henry and Marilyn Blount Scholarship Fund at Centenary College, 11 Centenary Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71104; or to the Wilson Research Foundation at Methodist Rehab Center, 1350 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216; or to the charity of your choice
.