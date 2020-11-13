1/1
Rev. Dr. Henry C. Blount Jr.
1925 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Henry C. Blount, Jr.

"I have realized for a long time that life is a gift, and I have tried to unwrap it carefully and prayerfully, enjoying it to the fullest."

Henry Clayton Blount Jr., pastor, counselor, artist, author and encourager died on October 27, 2020 in Alexandria, La. at the age of 94.

Henry was born to Sally and Henry Blount on Dec. 29, 1925 in Philadelphia, Miss. In 1944, he graduated from Philadelphia High School and served in the Navy in the North Atlantic. After WWII, Henry prepared for his call to pastoral ministry by attending Millsaps College, followed by seminary at Emory University. He later obtained his doctorate in ministry from Iliff School of Theology.

For more than 60 years, Henry served as an ordained elder and pastor in the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Sharing the light of Christ was not a sermon talking point to Henry; it was his life.

In 1948, Henry married the late Marilyn Speede of Hattiesburg. Those left to cherish and honor his memory are his wife, JoAnn; his children, Becky Blount Watkins (Wayne) of Alexandria; Ramona Blount Cotton (Danny) of Baton Rouge; Cindy Blount Price of Lake Charles; Steve Blount of Lake Charles; and Chris Blount (Lori) of Madison, Miss; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Henry and Marilyn Blount Scholarship Fund at Centenary College, 11 Centenary Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71104; or to the Wilson Research Foundation at Methodist Rehab Center, 1350 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216; or to the charity of your choice.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Mr. Henry was a customer at our office. He was my absolute favorite person to help and although his visits were few, they were always so special. He always had this wonderful smile and kind words that just made you feel his love. We will miss you dearly Mr. Blount but we are comforted knowing that you are now with our LORD.
Ellie
Friend
November 4, 2020
With sincere sympathy to all of the Blount Family. Henry will certainly be missed by all of us whose life he touched! I was the Administrative Assistant at
First United Methodist Church, under his leadership for several years! As most know, he was quite an artist. I purchased one of his pictures he had drawn and painted in pastels, of his sister’s front door, who lived in
Mississippi at that particular time, and it still hangs in my home today! I will continue to pray for all of you who loved him so much. May God comfort each of you as you grieve. In Christ’s Love,
Betty Alderman, Jackson, LA.
Betty Alderman
Friend
November 1, 2020
Loved his articles in Cenla Focus. We sure will miss his spiritual insight and humor.
Gary
