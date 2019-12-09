|
|
Henry C. Williams
Madison - Henry Curtis Williams passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 80. He left this life as he lived it, always thinking of others first.
Henry was born November 16, 1939 to the late Judson and Sallie Williams. He grew up in Terry, Mississippi and attended Terry High School.
Henry married Gloria Rodgers in 1962, and they were married for over 55 years, until Gloria's passing in 2017. Henry and Gloria lived their entire married life in the Jackson, Mississippi area. Henry owned and operated Henry Williams Carpet Service for almost 50 years.
Henry is survived by his sons, Curtis Williams and Roger Williams (Angie); and his grandchildren, Allie Kate Williams, Gregory Williams and Alexis Williams. He is also survived by his sisters, Selma Foreman and Sarah Sandiford, and brother, Leon Williams.
In addition to Gloria, he is preceded in death by his parents, Judson and Sallie Williams, his sisters, Earline Briggs, Lucille Broadwater, Eula Mae Ruddock and Laverne Martin, and by his brother, Albert Williams.
Henry and Gloria were longtime members of Alta Woods Baptist Church where Henry served as a deacon. They loved their church family. Henry enjoyed his many friendships made at the church.
Henry also loved spending time with his grandchildren, always looking forward to spend-the-night visits, shopping at the dollar store, and trips around town. Henry always thought first of his grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed by them.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00AM at Alta Woods Baptist Church (New Jerusalem Church) at 168 Colonial Road in Jackson, with visitation beginning at 9:30AM. The service will be officiated by Rev. Sid Johnson. An online guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019