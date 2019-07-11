|
Henry Carlisle Campbell
West Point, MS - Henry Carlisle Campbell 'Carlisle,' a lifelong resident of West Point, Mississippi, passed away on July 5, 2019, in McKinney, Texas, at the age of 69. He was born on November 22, 1949, to Frank Critz Campbell, Sr. and LaLouise Campbell. Carlisle loved his town and his large family and many friends that he grew up with there. He lived with a joyful spirit and love for life that was contagious and brightened any room he entered with his large and memorable laugh.
Carlisle was a graduate of West Point High School where he was President of the Student Body his senior year. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. While in college, he met the love of his life, Beverly Arrington Campbell, his beloved wife of 46 years. Carlisle was a devoted father and grandfather, known affectionately as 'Papa.' He never missed an opportunity to let his three children and six grandchildren know how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.
He loved cheering for his Mississippi State Bulldogs. Despite being born and raised in a small southern town Carlisle was also a devoted fan of the New Yank Yankees. He often reminisced about the fond memories he had with his father watching the Yankees play.
Until his retirement, Carlisle woke up every morning with a smile on his face, ready to go to work. He was President and co-owner of BACCO Materials, Inc., following in his father's and brother's footsteps of running a gravel business. Carlisle was a former President of the Mississippi Concrete Association.
He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in West Point, Mississippi, where he served the church in numerous leadership positions. Carlisle also loved to sing and was a member of First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir for 33 years as well as a member of the Disciple Six men's singing group.
Carlisle was also a dedicated supporter of Partners in Public Schools in West Point.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Campbell of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Betsy Campbell of Brentwood, Tennessee and Katherine Seyb and husband, Jacob of McKinney, Texas; son, Carlisle Campbell and wife, Katie of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren, Spencer Seyb, Campbell Seyb, Elizabeth "Izzy" Seyb, Henry Carlisle Campbell, Grace Campbell, and Sarah Katherine Campbell; sisters, Julia Shirley and Elizabeth Bailey and husband, Eugene, all of West Point, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Louise Campbell of West Point, Mississippi; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends;
Carlisle was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and LaLouise Campbell; and brother, Frank Critz Campbell, Jr.
A Service of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 612 E Broad Street, West, Point, Mississippi 39773. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carlisle's honor to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 293, West Point, MS, 39773 or Life Gift, Donate Life Texas, 2510 Westridge Street, Houston, TX, 77054 (https://www.lifegift.org/make-contribution.)
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 11, 2019