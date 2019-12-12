|
|
Henry E. Lea
Ridgeland - On Wednesday December 11, 2019, Henry E. Lea, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather quietly passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 82.
Henry was born May 18, 1937, in Lake MS. Henry was one of 8 children born to Geneva Thaxton Lea and Frank Lea.
Henry enjoyed working with his hands and he was the ultimate handyman. Family members joked that if something was broke and Henry couldn't fix it, throw it away!
Henry enjoyed time with his family. He regularly visited his sister, Jean Davi of Canton. Henry loved sharing laughter and love with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Henry is preceded in death by his son, Henry Thad Lea and His parents.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Lori Lea of Ridgeland, Grandchildren Amanda Lea Franklin (Eddie) of Brandon, and Patrick Grissett (Jessica) of Madison. Other survivors include his great-grandchildren Morgan Grissett, Avery Franklin, and Edgar Franklin, and sister Jean Davi.
Visitation will be held at Breeland Funeral Home on Friday December 13, 2019 from 9:30 until the chapel service at 11:00 A.M. Burial to immediately follow at the Canton Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019