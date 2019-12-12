Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Lea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry E. Lea


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry E. Lea Obituary
Henry E. Lea

Ridgeland - On Wednesday December 11, 2019, Henry E. Lea, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather quietly passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 82.

Henry was born May 18, 1937, in Lake MS. Henry was one of 8 children born to Geneva Thaxton Lea and Frank Lea.

Henry enjoyed working with his hands and he was the ultimate handyman. Family members joked that if something was broke and Henry couldn't fix it, throw it away!

Henry enjoyed time with his family. He regularly visited his sister, Jean Davi of Canton. Henry loved sharing laughter and love with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Henry is preceded in death by his son, Henry Thad Lea and His parents.

Surviving family members include his daughter, Lori Lea of Ridgeland, Grandchildren Amanda Lea Franklin (Eddie) of Brandon, and Patrick Grissett (Jessica) of Madison. Other survivors include his great-grandchildren Morgan Grissett, Avery Franklin, and Edgar Franklin, and sister Jean Davi.

Visitation will be held at Breeland Funeral Home on Friday December 13, 2019 from 9:30 until the chapel service at 11:00 A.M. Burial to immediately follow at the Canton Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now