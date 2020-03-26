|
|
Henry W. Starling, Jr.
Madison - Henry W. Starling Jr., age 93, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1926 to Henry Starling and Marie Cousley Starling in Greenville, MS. During his youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a big fan of Mississippi State University Bulldogs. He attended Mississippi State on a football scholarship and also played basketball. He enlisted in the US Army during WWII and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and an American Theater Medal. After his service and honorable discharge, Henry enrolled once again at MSU, this time as a member of the Famous Maroon Band and was a member of the M-Club.
Henry married Peggy Webber Starling and were married for 42 years. Henry retired from Mississippi Power and Light with 45 years of service. He loved his animals and traveled, as well as, playing golf as much as possible.
Henry is survived by his wife Peggy Starling of Madison; daughter, Karen Lynn Towry (Jack) Holmes of Madison, MS; son, James Houston (Sally) Starling of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith Morrison and Noah Jaxon Holmes and great grandchildren, Kate and Jake Morrison.
In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Starling Morrow.
A private graveside service will be conducted Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3:00pm at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to : MSU Alumni, French Camp or Madison ARK.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020