Henry (Hank) Walker Owens
Brandon - Henry (Hank) Walker Owens passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at St. Dominic's Hospital, in Jackson, MS, surrounded by family and friends. Hank was born on June 17, 1954 in Jackson where he resided most of his life. He graduated from Jackson Prep in 1972, and attended the University of Mississippi before pursuing a career in software development, first in New Orleans, LA with National American Bank, and later with EDS in Dallas TX before returning to his beloved Jackson as an employee, or independently working for commercial banks, locally, nationally and on international assignments. He retired in 2017 from Wolters Kluwer Financial Services. Hank is survived by his beloved wife of thirty-three years, Cathy Webb Owens; his sister Cassandra Owens Lastrapes, her husband, John Stephen Lastrapes, his nephew John Christopher Lastrapes, and his wife Keto Shimizu and grandnephew, Jean Ichiro Shimizu Lastrapes; his brothers-in-law, Gary Webb, Ronnie Hayes, and Ben Webb; and dear friend Riley Jordan. His parents, Robert Virden Owens and Sue Walker Owens, mother-in-law Millie Webb, and son Patrick Walker Owens predeceased him.
In his youth Hank loved playing Little League baseball, and later played tennis and golf. He was an avid sports fan, notably for the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, often dressing in team colors while watching every game. In addition, he loved good music, especially blues, rock in roll, and a little bit o' country. He also loved good Southern and Cajun food. Most of all, Hank gathered friends throughout his life. He treasured each and every one. No better friend or man could anyone be.
Cathy and Hank lost Patrick at age 16 in a tragic auto accident that affected many people in Rankin County. Patrick is missed everyday. Hank departed this life on the beautiful Feast Day of St. Patrick. This we know is a sign from Heaven that all has been made complete for Hank, and he indeed is at peace.
Visitation followed by a Memorial Service for Hank's family and friends will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS, on March 27, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., respectively. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ United Methodist Church's The Weekday Preschool are preferred and welcome. Burial will be private.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 24, 2019