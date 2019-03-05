|
|
Henry Wyatt
Braxton - Henry Vernon Wyatt, 81, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2019, at his home in Braxton.
Mr. Henry Wyatt, or Papaw as called by his grandchildren, was born September 25, 1937, to Vernon and Willie Nell Wyatt in Simpson County. He graduated from Mt. Olive High School. On November 25, 1961, he married Helen Delancy. They had one son, John Kevin Wyatt Sr.
He had a long career as a television broadcasting engineer. First, he worked for KALB tv station in Alexandria, LA. Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt moved back to Mississippi where Henry then worked for WJTV for 25 years and Mississippi Education Television for 17 years.
Henry Wyatt was a former member of Woodville Heights Baptist Church in Jackson, MS and a current member of Harrisville Baptist Church. His hobbies included golf and reading, Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, and Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Willie Nell Wyatt. Survivors include his wife, Helen; his son, John Kevin (Roxanne) Wyatt Sr.; grandchildren, Katelyn and John Kevin Jr.; brother, James Ray (Joane) Wyatt and their family; sister, Rita Diane (James) Gibbons and their family.
The visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, at Tutor Funeral Home on Highway 13 in Mendenhall from 5:00 p.m.-8 pm. The funeral service will be at the same location on Wednesday, March 6, at 2:00 pm. The burial will be at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Braxton.
Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019