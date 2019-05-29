Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Raymond - Herbert Lavan Bishop, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his sister's home in Terry. Visitation will be 5-9pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and 12noon until the 2pm funeral service Thursday, May 30, all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Interment will follow at Terry Cemetery.

Mr. Bishop was born in Philadelphia, MS to the late Hubart L. Bishop and Vera Wilcher Bishop. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country in Vietnam from 1965-1968. A longtime resident of Raymond, Mr. Bishop was a self employed Electrician who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, yard work, football and dancing. He loved his dogs, Casper, PJ, Sissy,Miley and Dottie Mae. Mr. Bishop was a loving husband, brother and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Wade Bishop and Harold Wayne Bishop and sister, Katherine Vanhorn.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Yuvonne Wilson Bishop of Raymond; brothers, Walter Bishop (Debra) and James Bishop, all of Pearl; sister, Willie Bishop Patterson (Billy) of Terry and many nieces & nephews.

Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 29, 2019
