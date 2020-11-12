Herbert Dunham Lewis



Herbert Dunham Lewis (93) transitioned from this earth to his heavenly home on November 9, 2020. Herbert was born and raised on the family farm in DeKalb County Missouri, just northwest of the town of Cameron on May 25, 1927 to Clyde and Tina Lewis. After graduating from Cameron High School in May, 1945 as salutatorian of his class, Herbert served his country in the United States Navy until August, 1946 and became a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1950 to 1961. After World War II, Herbert continued his education and graduated with honors from Kansas University, earning a degree in electrical engineering in 1950. He then began his career with Wagner Electric Corp in St. Louis, MO. Herbert married Marion (Mickey) Schulz in August, 1952. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2016. After moving to Hewitt, TX for a couple of years, he accepted a job with Kuhlman Electric in Crystal Springs, MS in 1977 and moved his family to Clinton, MS. Herb and Mickey attended First United Methodist Church in Clinton and volunteered at the Clinton Community Christian Corporation (4 C's) for many years. They also served as co-Presidents of the MS Square and Round Dance Association for many years. Herb was a proud American, and his engineering mind kept him "tinkering" until his death. He enjoyed traveling and visited all fifty states. Herb loved to play croquet with family members in his backyard and also enjoyed playing card games and Yahtzee.



Herbert is preceded in death by his wife Mickey, daughter Leslie Lewis Chiles, younger sister Marjorie Strong, and great granddaughter McKenzie Porter. He is survived by his daughters Lori McCreary Lewis of Groton, MA and Lynn Lewis Porter (Ed) of Clinton, MS. He also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren with a great granddaughter due any day. Grandchildren are Jonah McCreary (April) of Tewksbury, MA, Mike McCreary of Groton, MA, Michael Porter (Blair) of TN, Holly Lewis (Brenton) of Madison, AL, Jamie Christen Chiles of St. Louis, MO and Haley Chiles of Oxford, MS. Great grandchildren are Gavin McCreary, Walter Lewis, Benjamin Lewis, Cooper Porter and soon-to-arrive Carsyn Porter. Herbert is also survived by his brother-in-law Roland Schulz of St. Louis, MO, cousins Diane Nunn of St. Joseph, MO, Mary Ann Lewis of Los Angeles, CA, son-in-law Jimmy Chiles of Tupelo, MS and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



A special thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living in Clinton, MS where he spent the last six years. Also, special thanks to Courtney with Compassus Hospice, Dr. Michele Horn with UMMC Internal Medicine, and the seniors ministry at First United Methodist Church in Clinton.



A military service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church in Clinton. "Your eyes will see the King in his beauty and view a land that stretches afar." Isaiah 33:17









