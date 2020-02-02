Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Life Church
Flowood, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Word of Life Church
Flowood, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Bigbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Howard Bigbee


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Howard Bigbee Obituary
Herbert Howard Bigbee

Madison - Herbert Bigbee, age 63, was called home to be with his Lord and savior on January 30, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1957 to Howard Herbert Bigbee Sr. and Alma Shurden Bigbee in Indianola, MS.

Herbert spent all of his life traveling the Mississippi roads while he made sales calls, carried patients to their medical appointments , made new friends and caught up with old ones. He never met a stranger. His passions were Jesus, people and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. His personality was large and his care for others was genuine. Our lives are better just from knowing him.

Herbert is survived by his loving wife, Diedre Bigbee; Sons, Chris (Shelby) Vafinis and their children, Evangelyn and Tamsie of Bartlett, TN, Alex Vafinis of Bartlett, TN, Noah Hooker of Madison, MS; Daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) Fraser and their child, Harrison, of Chattanooga, TN; Sister, Brenda Reid of Springville, AL; Nieces, LeeAnn (Scott) Cole and their children, Bradlee, Kaylee, and Jake, of Springville, AL, Jennifer Reid of Springville, AL, and Katelyn Stewart of Amory, MS.

He is preceded in passing by his parents, Howard Herbert Bigbee and Alma Shurden Bigbee; Sisters, Beverly Bigbee and Melody Stewart.

Public visitation will be at Word of Life Church in Flowood, MS on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30am until 11:00am. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at 11:00am at the church and interment will follow at Indianola Memorial Gardens in Indianola, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -