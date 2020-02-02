|
Herbert Howard Bigbee
Madison - Herbert Bigbee, age 63, was called home to be with his Lord and savior on January 30, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1957 to Howard Herbert Bigbee Sr. and Alma Shurden Bigbee in Indianola, MS.
Herbert spent all of his life traveling the Mississippi roads while he made sales calls, carried patients to their medical appointments , made new friends and caught up with old ones. He never met a stranger. His passions were Jesus, people and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. His personality was large and his care for others was genuine. Our lives are better just from knowing him.
Herbert is survived by his loving wife, Diedre Bigbee; Sons, Chris (Shelby) Vafinis and their children, Evangelyn and Tamsie of Bartlett, TN, Alex Vafinis of Bartlett, TN, Noah Hooker of Madison, MS; Daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) Fraser and their child, Harrison, of Chattanooga, TN; Sister, Brenda Reid of Springville, AL; Nieces, LeeAnn (Scott) Cole and their children, Bradlee, Kaylee, and Jake, of Springville, AL, Jennifer Reid of Springville, AL, and Katelyn Stewart of Amory, MS.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, Howard Herbert Bigbee and Alma Shurden Bigbee; Sisters, Beverly Bigbee and Melody Stewart.
Public visitation will be at Word of Life Church in Flowood, MS on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30am until 11:00am. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at 11:00am at the church and interment will follow at Indianola Memorial Gardens in Indianola, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 2, 2020