Herbert McMullen



Canton - Herbert McMullen was born in Canton, Mississippi on February 20, 1935 and departed on April 14, 2019. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Canton. He met his wife, Billie Jean Casbeer, at Canton High School. They married on August 11, 1957.



Herbert spent most of his career as a cattle buyer for Quinn Brothers and Ross Cattle Co. and finished his career at Ameristar Casino as a card dealer.



Herbert lived life to the fullest. He loved fishing with his grandchildren and never missed a baseball game. Hearing his hunting dogs run was always one of his favorite past times along with watching MSU Lady Bulldogs basketball. He was a tough man and loved his friends and family with all his heart. Herbert was a man that never met a stranger and never missed a chance to make a memorable first impression.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Herbert McMullen, Sr. and Margaret Thomas McMullen and sibling, Frank McMullen.



Survivors include: wife, Billie Jean Casbeer McMullen; sons, Luther Herbert "Chap" McMullen, III and Lee McMullen; daughter, Jean Elaine McMullen Ellis and her husband Terry; and grandchildren, Daniel McMullen (Elizabeth), Zan Ellis, and Jesse McMullen.



Visitation will be held at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Visitation Thursday April 18, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at First United Methodist Church in Canton.



A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary