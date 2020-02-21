|
Herbert Ruscoe, Jr.
Coila - Herbert C. "Herb" Ruscoe, Jr., 86, passed away at his home in Coila Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral Services are 11 A.M. Monday, February24 at North Greenwood Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 5-7 at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home and also from 10-11 Monday at the church.
Herb was born to Herbert C. and Annie Laurie Wall Ruscoe, in Carroll County and was a lifelong resident. He was a 1954 graduate of Greenwood High School where he excelled in sports. Herb was first team all Big Eight Conference and earned a full football scholarship to MS State University where he played on both the offense and defensive lines. After college he returned home and began a lengthy career in sales which lasted until his retirement in 1995. At the time of his retirement he was working with Four Way Electric.
He had been a longtime member of First Christian Church prior to joining the fellowship of North Greenwood Baptist Church where he was a faithful member of the church choir and the pastor's Sunday school class. Herb was an avid sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed MSU athletics. He cherished the time watching his children and grandchildren playing baseball and football. He delighted in tending cows and working in the garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Herbert C. "Bubba" Ruscoe, III, his brother; Ben Wiley Ruscoe, and a sister; Marjorie Ruscoe Lotz.
Herb is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dianne Curry Ruscoe, two daughters; Renee Ruscoe of Astoria, OR, Rebecca Ruscoe Jackson and her husband Thomas of Shreveport, LA, five grandchildren; Matthew Ruscoe, Jon Wyatt Ruscoe both of Coila, Mary Laura Jackson, Helen Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Jr., all of Shreveport, LA, three sisters; Hettie Wall Ruscoe of Coila, Nancy Ruscoe Lawson of Orlando, FL, Laurie Stanford Ruscoe Wells of Eupora, MS and a daughter-in-law; Suzette Ruscoe of Greenwood.
Pallbearers are Jon Ruscoe, Ben Ruscoe, Rusty Ruscoe, Shannon Ruscoe, John Landon Ruscoe and Ben Naron.
The family wished to offer a special Thank You to Morgan Moore and the staff of Halcyon Hospice.
Memorials may be made to North Greenwood Baptist Church music ministry 615 Grand Blvd, Greenwood, MS 38930 or the New Hope cemetery fund , 29160 Hwy 430 S., Greenwood, MS 38930
An online guestbook may be signed at www.greenwooddeltafh.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020