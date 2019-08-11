|
|
Herbert White
Jackson - James Herbert White, 86, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at UMMC in Jackson.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 4-7pm and again Monday, August 12 from 10am until the 11am funeral service. Interment will follow at 2pm at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sebastopol, MS.
Mr. White was born in Sebastopol, MS to the late Joseph Beeman White and Iris Gwendolyn Stewart White. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a resident of the Jackson area for 60+ years. He retired from MDOT and worked part time as a Security Guard for CoCa-Cola. Mr. White loved watching his kids play ball and really enjoyed watching the Jackson Generals play. He enjoyed coffee with his buddies early every morning. He loved music, especially Bluegrass, of which he was a member of the Bluegrass Association. Mr. White attended Salem Baptist Church in Learned, MS. His greatest love was his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 59 years Verda Mae White; son, Joseph White and grandson, Joshua Dunn.
Survivors include his son, Danny White (Sherry) of Lena; daughters, Iris Smith (John) of Learned and Mary McGrew (Kenny) of Braxton; sister, Anna Peoples of Brandon; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff), Oscar, Ashlie (Brandon), Dusty, Amber, Tiffany (Zach), Daniel and Tyler; six great grandchildren, Nathan, R.J., Landen, Peyton, Evelyn and Liam.
Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 11, 2019