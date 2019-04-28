|
|
Dr. Herman "Doc" Smith
Houston - Dr. Herman Kavanaugh "Doc" Smith, 97, passed away April 25, 2019 at Fernbrooke Personal Care Home in Houston, Mississippi. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., at Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi. Funeral Service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, MS with Dr. Daniel Heeringa and Rev. Al Gaspard and Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery with military honors. Houston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was born January 23, 1922 in Calhoun County to Benjamin Harrison Smith and Lottie Rebecca Gable Smith.
Dr. Smith was a Dentist here in Houston for 45 years. He was a member of Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi. Dr. Smith was an Army veteran in WWII where he landed at Normandy Beach on July 4, 1944. He received injuries in Normandy and The Hurtgen Forrest when he served and was awarded the Purple Heart Award. After his discharge from the Army, he married Jane Williams Smith, graduated from Delta State University and Graduated from The University of Tennessee Dental School. He then began practicing dentistry in Houston in 1955.
He was a Cub Master and Scout Master of the Houston Boy Scouts. He was the longest living active member of the Houston Exchange Club. He served on the Mississippi State Dental Board for Eight years, and He was a past President of the North East Mississippi Dental Society.
He was a founding member of the Houston Country Club, where he scored three holes in one.
Dr. Smith is survived by his four daughters, Judy (Sid) Springer of Flora, MS., Cindy May of Atlanta, Georgia., Sandra (Doil) Moore of Houston, MS., and Gail Hopson of Jackson, MS., his sons; Butch (Jeanie) Smith of Bastrop, TX., and Kent (Linda) Smith of Vicksburg, MS., and his 17 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his late wife, Jane Williams Smith, his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to:
FBC Together We Grow Fund
201 West Madison Street
Houston, Mississippi 38851
OR
JDRF- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
26 Broadway, 14th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019