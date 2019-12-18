|
|
Hettie Jo Williams
Jackson - Hettie Jo Williams went to her heavenly home on December 16, 2019. She was born June 26, 1929 in Ruleville, MS to Johnie and Lois Williams.
She worked for the Jackson Public School System for many years. She was secretary at the Central High School and the Career Center. Anybody who knew her loved her.
She was a member of First Baptist Church where she enjoyed serving and fellowshipping with the Hope and Joy Sunday School Class. Hettie served on the floral committee and enjoyed taking flowers to many people. She also enjoyed many years of friendships in the Heritage Luncheon Club. Hettie enjoyed spending time with her family and attending all activities of her nieces, great nieces, great nephews and even great- great nieces and great- great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnie Floyd Williams, Sr. and Ida Lois Williams; her brother, Johnie Floyd Williams, Jr. and her sister in law Elizabeth Williams.
She is survived by her sister/ best friend Sue Evelyn Williams; two nieces Mary Beth Rutledge (Bill) and Patty Ann Davis (Steve); two great nieces, six great- great nieces and two great - great nephews.
Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Jackson with Reverend Washburn officiating. The visitation starts at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. The burial will be in Ackerman at Enon Cemetery.
All memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church's Senior Adult Group at 431 N State St, Jackson, MS 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019