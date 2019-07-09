Hilda Dodd



Byram - Hilda Sullivan Dodd passed away June 29, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born July 13,1938 in Jackson, MS.



She was married to John Edwin Dodd, Sr., for 55 years who preceded her death in 2013. She was a loving, devoted wife and dedicated Mother to her children, Dr. John Edwin Dodd, Jr., wife Rhonda and grandson, John Edwin Dodd, III. Her daughter, Renee' Dodd Bennett, husband Scott and three grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany and Grant Bennett. Mrs. Dodd graduated from Central High School in 1957. She then went on to pursue a career for the City of Jackson Police Department as a school crossing guard and retired after 25 years of dedicated service. She was beloved by all of her students, parents and faculty members.



Mrs. Dodd was well known in the community for her vivacious personality, infectious laugh and warm heart. She had a sincere desire to help all friends, neighbors and loved ones. She exhibited genuine interest in their families and was a steadfast presence in their lives. She was most famously known for her blueberry muffins insisting and sharing with everyone and expressing her compassion when they were in need.



All of her friends knew that her entire life revolved around her complete and utter devotion and exclusive dedication to her parents, Otis and Emma Sullivan, husband, children and grandchildren. For that we will forever be grateful as her family. We will revel in the fact that her last remaining days on this earth and utmost concern was that her children and grandchildren were happy, healthy, remained her number one priority and continued to be faithful in God's unwavering guidance. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.



She has now walked through the pearly gates of heaven towards God's open arms greeting everyone with her beautiful spirit, sparkling smile and probably a basket of blueberry muffins! She was an effervescent gift to all of us that loved, knew her and will be greatly cherished and certainly missed.



Mrs. Dodd was laid to rest on Wednesday, July 3 at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please feel free make a donation to the National Headquarters at Act.Alz.org on behalf of Hilda Sullivan Dodd.



Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 9, 2019