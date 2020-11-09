Hilda Jean CrawfordRidgeland - Hilda Jean Crawford, age 65, passed away on November 2, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born on November 22, 1954 to Charles Hobby Sr. and Etsuko Wagatsuma Hobby in Monterey, California. Hilda also grew up in Anchorage, Alaska.Hilda was full of life and love. She was a loyal mother and wife. Her smile and laugh could light up a room. She was so strong and fought so many battles including Lung Cancer. Hilda had been in remission for 5 years.Hilda is survived by her Husband, Chris Crawford of Ridgeland; Three Daughters: Marie Owen of Cumming, GA, Emily Owen Haines of Raymond, MS, and Jessica "Jessie" Owen Cope of Ridgeland, MS; Son-in-law, Randall Cope. Three Grandchildren: John Colby Haines, Ethan Andrew Owen Eidson, and Emma Mckenzie Owen Eidson; Mother, Etsuko Hobby of Ridgeland; Sister, Patsy Rogers of Ridgeland, MS; Brother, Charles (Gina) Hobby Jr. of Ridgeland, MS; Aunt, Kazuko Stephens of Wichita Falls, TX, along with a few Cousins and several Nieces.Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Natchez Trace Funeral Home.