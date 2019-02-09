|
Hildon Howard Sessums, Sr.
Clinton - Hildon Howard Sessums, Sr. passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Cathy Sessums of Hattiesburg, grandsons Hildon Howard Sessums III (Courtney) and Robert Anthony Sessums (Meredith) of Oxford, great grandson Wyatt Sikes of Clinton and great granddaughter Regan Claire Sessums of Oxford.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marion Olivia Morrison, son Dr. Hildon (Don) Howard Sessums, Jr., and grandson Carter David Sessums, brother Maxwell Sessums and sister Katie Dallas.
"Ses", as he was affectionately known to friends and family, spent most of his life in public education as a teacher, coach, school administrator, and 20 years as personnel director with the State Department of Education.
He was born in Scott County, MS and graduated from Morton High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete. He enlisted at age 18 in the US Navy in 1943 and was trained as a signalman. He served in the Atlantic theater of war on destroyers escorting troops and supplies to England and was aboard the USS McCook off of Omaha Beach on D-Day where he directed shelling of German machinegun positions. He then transferred to the Pacific theater and served aboard submarines on missions to rescue downed pilots and assisted with liberating a POW camp in the Philippines, for which he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, the 4th highest level of recognition in the Navy. He also earned 2 Purple Hearts.
After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, he attended East Central Junior College and then Mississippi College where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. He was enshrined in the Sports Hall of Fame at both institutions.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 3pm at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton followed by a brief service. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, son, and grandson at Lakewood Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mississippi College Foundation.
He was a part of the Greatest Generation of All. His was a life well lived.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019