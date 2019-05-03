Hilton Wroten Ball



Jackson - Hilton Wroten Ball passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2019. During the last two years he bravely battled many health challenges. He was 75 years old.



A public visitation will be held at Sebrell Funeral Home, 425 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm with a family graveside service to follow.



Hilton was born in Brookhaven, MS on May 29, 1943 to Hilton Edison Ball and Anita Wroten Ball. In his youth he enjoyed playing with neighborhood friends, spending time at Zetus with his grandparents and cousins, and participating in sports. He was a proud graduate of Brookhaven High School. After graduation, Hilton attended Mississippi State University on a football scholarship. An honor graduate of MSU, he also served as M-Club president and Co-captain of the 1964 football team. He and his MSU football team were Liberty Bowl Champions the last year the bowl was held in Philadelphia, PA. As a linebacker, Hilton was always proud that the MSU defense only gave up 82 points the entire season. In 2013 he was reunited with his teammates for the Liberty Bowl Champions 50th anniversary.



He enjoyed a long professional career in the field of business computer programming and information systems. He joined IBM and received computer training that he utilized in his work with First National Bank, Deposit Guaranty, and several insurance companies. He worked for many years "in retirement" as a self-employed computer programmer, joining forces with several area businesses. He served as the technology coordinator at Park Place Christian Academy until his illness forced him into permanent retirement in October 2017.



Hilton loved God and his family. He married his college sweetheart Dee Cooper Ball and they were the proud parents of four children. Finding joy and strength in family, he encouraged each of his children to be successful in all of their endeavors. He was their No. 1 cheerleader. For the last twenty years he also enjoyed watching and supporting his ten grandchildren in all of their activities. He will be dearly missed by his family.



In addition to his wife, Hilton is survived by his daughters Dr. Amy Ball Coleman (Dr. Jim) and Stacy Ball Anderson (Mike) and his twin sons Dr. Brad Ball, and Dr. Ken Ball (Mary). He is also survived by his ten grandchildren: Avery (19) and Reese (17) Anderson, Jay (18) and Will (15) Coleman, Carter (11) and Claire (8) Ball, and Samuel (16), Stephens (14), Betsy (12), and Lanah (10) Ball. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Ball Howington and numerous cousins.His family would like to especially thank his cousins, John David and Clinton Smith; his sister-in-law and family, Charlie and June Scoggins; his medical team at Lakeland Fresenius Kidney Care, Baptist Medical Center and University Medical Center.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following:Mississippi State Bulldog Club https://ev15.evenue.net/www/ev_msst/ss/ev/DonationEntry?donationCd=BDCDON19&siteId=ev_msst&locale=en_US&linkID=msst, Hilton was on the Mississippi State football team from 1961-1964. He was co-captain of the 1964 football team. He was president of the M-Club in 1964-1965. His football team won the Liberty Bowl in 1963.



JA Teacher Endowment Jackson Academy Endowment, https://jacksonacademy.org/supportja/givenow/



Hilton's wife, Dee Ball, has taught at Jackson Academy since 1989. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://pages.mwoy.org/rm/denver19/bballr, Hilton's son, Brad, is involved in a fundraiser for the LLS, which helps patients and families with blood cancer. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary