Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wright and Ferguson funeral home
Flowood, MS
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Wright and Ferguson funeral home
Flowood, MS
Homer Bryant Turner Jr. Obituary
Homer Bryant Turner, Jr.

Brandon - Homer Bryant Turner, Jr. went to be with his Lord on Thursday April 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday April 7, 2019 followed by services at 3:00 pm all at Wright and Ferguson funeral home in Flowood. Burial will be on Monday at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his father, Homer Bryant Turner and a sister-in-law, Cathy NeSmith. He is survived by, his wife, Susan Turner, his daughter Heather George and her husband Nate, his granddaughter, Cailyn and his grandson, Henley. Other survivors include his In-laws, Donald NeSmith, Charles and Laurie Howorth as well as several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019
