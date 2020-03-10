|
Homer Lee Miller
Greenville - Homegoing services for Homer Lee Miller, 99, of Greenville, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Greater Hinds Street Baptist Church 448 N. Hinds St., Greenville. She passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020. Burial will follow at Delta Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Jackson Memorial Funeral Service, Jackson.
She leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Florine Lewis, of Lexington, Magnolia Hampton, of Clinton, Katherine Story, of Cleveland, Millie Ree Thomas, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Johnnye (Alc) Breland, of Greenville; one son, Ted Miller, of Brownsburg, Indiana; one godson, Robert Williams Jr. (Shelly), of Las Vegas, Nevada; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Redmon Funeral Home, Greenville.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020