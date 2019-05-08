Services
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Brandon Baptist Church
Brandon, MS
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Brandon Baptist Church
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS - Homer Pierce Jr., 93, went to his heavenly home from Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS on Tues. May 7, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wed. May 8, 2019 from 12pm-1:45pm at Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 2pm on Wed. May 8, 2019 at Brandon Baptist Church with burial in the Brandon Memorial Gardens. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Mr. Pierce was born on July 12, 1925 to Homer Pierce, Sr. and Clara Compere Pierce. After retiring from B.I.C., Homer became a real estate broker. He was a Gideon for over thirty-five years and was part of a prison ministry in Rankin County. His passion was to witness for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and shared his faith wherever he went. Mr. Pierce was a faithful member of Brandon Baptist Church until he could no longer go and taught a Sunday School Class for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay Pierce; a daughter, Sandy Brock and her two children, Terry and Carol; brothers, Frank Pierce and Benny Joe Pierce and a great granddaughter, Catelynn Pierce.

Mr. Pierce is survived by daughter, Ann Rodgers (David), son, Freeman Pierce (Faye) and daughter, Sherri Hudson (Robert); 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Pierce and a sister, Peggy Ross.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International at P.O. Box 324 Brandon, MS 39043; Brandon Baptist Church at 100 Brandon Baptist Dr. Brandon, MS 39042 or Atten: Memorial Honor Program at 1 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 8, 2019
