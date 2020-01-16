|
Honorable Houston J. Patton Hinds
The Honorable Houston J. Patton, Hinds County Court Judge 1989-2015, passed away January 12 at St. Dominic Hospital. He was eighty-four years old. .Family/Friends visitation is scheduled for 11:00 to 8:00 Friday, January 17, at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive, and will close with the memorial service of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at 6:30 p.m. followed by a rosary.
The celebration of his life will continue with the funeral service Saturday, January 18 at St. Richard Catholic Church,1242 Lynwood Drive. Burial in the Richmond Grove Church Cemetery, 6804 Richmond Road will follow.
Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020