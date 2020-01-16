Services
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:30 PM
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Honorable Hinds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honorable Houston J. Patton Hinds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Honorable Houston J. Patton Hinds Obituary
Honorable Houston J. Patton Hinds

The Honorable Houston J. Patton, Hinds County Court Judge 1989-2015, passed away January 12 at St. Dominic Hospital. He was eighty-four years old. .Family/Friends visitation is scheduled for 11:00 to 8:00 Friday, January 17, at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive, and will close with the memorial service of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at 6:30 p.m. followed by a rosary.

The celebration of his life will continue with the funeral service Saturday, January 18 at St. Richard Catholic Church,1242 Lynwood Drive. Burial in the Richmond Grove Church Cemetery, 6804 Richmond Road will follow.

Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Honorable's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -